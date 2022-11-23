enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 2%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 8,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in enVVeno Medical by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in enVVeno Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

