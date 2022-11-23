EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,502 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.46% of EPR Properties worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 3,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

