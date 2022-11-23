Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.85

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $9.60. Escalade shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 7,628 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

