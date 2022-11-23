Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 36,494 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $951.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

