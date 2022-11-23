Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 118,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,066,570. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

