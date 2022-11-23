Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 11,176 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,978. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.