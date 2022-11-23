Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.