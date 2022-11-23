Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,688 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 4,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,619. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

