Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091,800. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

