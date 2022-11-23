Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 837 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

