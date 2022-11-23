ETHPoW (ETHW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.72 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00020585 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $361.40 million and $14.72 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,265,599 coins and its circulating supply is 107,274,093 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,270,973.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.47075914 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $21,394,094.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.