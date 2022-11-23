ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) Position Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 2.81% of ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DJCB opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Get ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.