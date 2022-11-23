Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 108,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.
