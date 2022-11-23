Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,346.11

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,346.11 ($15.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($17.24). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,458 ($17.24), with a volume of 1,064,891 shares trading hands.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14,580.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,448.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,349.57.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

