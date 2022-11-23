EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $412,186.32 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,311. The company has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 264.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 348,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $2,538,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.