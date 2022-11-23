Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Up 5.9%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.