Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.01

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 31.01 and last traded at 30.41, with a volume of 2615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 30.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EE. Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 25.20 and a 200-day moving average of 24.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,390,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,731,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

