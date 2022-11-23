Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Decreased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 595.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,955,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after buying an additional 217,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

