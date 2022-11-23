Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,882 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

