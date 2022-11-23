Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Stock Performance
Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.
