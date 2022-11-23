EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EZCORP in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EZCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $571.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

