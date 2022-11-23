Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $597.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $577.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.60. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $623.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

