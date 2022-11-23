Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 367580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$36.66 million and a PE ratio of -14.50.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

