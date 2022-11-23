Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $455.73 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $455.73 million and approximately $50.49 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.56 or 0.08628983 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470298 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.64 or 0.28854702 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
