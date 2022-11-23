Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Raises Dividend to $43.00 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 43.00 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS FMBL opened at $7,800.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,893.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,867.68. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12-month low of $7,525.00 and a 12-month high of $8,275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $209.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

