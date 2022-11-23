Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $47.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00079408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

