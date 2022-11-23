Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.91 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and $42.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00077021 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00059373 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009818 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023489 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005564 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000274 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
