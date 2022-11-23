Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Price Target Lowered to €37.00 at HSBC

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HSBC from €41.00 ($41.84) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLMNF. Oddo Bhf cut Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of FLMNF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $54.04.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

