Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.99.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

