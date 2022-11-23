Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

