Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 6,047 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.68% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,805,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

