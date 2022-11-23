Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,448 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

