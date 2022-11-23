Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 550 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.