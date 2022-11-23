Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Blackstone by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,405,000 after buying an additional 379,758 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock valued at $207,282,832. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

