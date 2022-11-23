Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $7,876,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

NYSE MA opened at $344.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.53 and a 200-day moving average of $328.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

