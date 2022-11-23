Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $334,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $340.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.