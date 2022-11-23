Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $381,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average is $178.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

