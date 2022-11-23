Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $515,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 812,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,420,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 938,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

