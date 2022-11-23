Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $876,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

