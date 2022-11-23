Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

