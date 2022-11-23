Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

