Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of URTH opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98.

