Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 84,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.