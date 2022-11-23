First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Declares $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
Shares of FBPI opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $23.75.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
