First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Declares $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance

Shares of FBPI opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

