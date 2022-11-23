First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $298.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. First Bank has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

