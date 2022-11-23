First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) rose 24.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 16,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 263,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%.
First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.
