First Interstate Bank Makes New $264,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

