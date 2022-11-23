First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. 37,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

