First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

