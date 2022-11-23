First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTHI opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000.

